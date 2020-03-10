MMSD imposes district-related travel ban for staff, students due to coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District has imposed a temporary out-of-state travel restriction for all district-related student and staff travel.

In a letter sent to families from MMSD Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore, the restriction includes travel for meetings, conferences, field trips or any events outside Wisconsin.

The restriction will remain in place until further notice.

School officials said an interdisciplinary team is developing a plan on how MMSD will continue to respond to coronavirus if risk levels increase. The team has met daily to communicate with health officials and receive guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Belmore said the district will provide updates on coronavirus for staff and families every Friday, or sooner if necessary.

