MMSD holding virtual kindergarten enrollment next week

Site staff by Site staff

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District will hold a virtual enrollment for kindergarten students early next month.

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said enrollment will take place March 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

School staff will be available via phone, email and Zoom to help families with completing paperwork. Staff will contact families within a week of submitting their applications to schedule a virtual meeting.

Families can visit mmsd.org/enroll to begin the enrollment process.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.