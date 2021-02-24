MMSD holding virtual kindergarten enrollment next week
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District will hold a virtual enrollment for kindergarten students early next month.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said enrollment will take place March 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
School staff will be available via phone, email and Zoom to help families with completing paperwork. Staff will contact families within a week of submitting their applications to schedule a virtual meeting.
Families can visit mmsd.org/enroll to begin the enrollment process.
