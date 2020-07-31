MMSD finalizes school year schedule, virtual learning set to start Sept. 8

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Friday that it will officially start virtual learning for the upcoming school year on Sept. 8.

In an email sent to families, MMSD Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said the date gives teachers and administrators extra time to prepare for virtual instruction in the fall.

Belmore had previously said the school year would start no later than Sept. 8.

According to the school district’s calendar for the school year, teachers will have professional learning days on Sept. 1-3. Belmore said teachers will use the days to make sure virtual learning is “stronger, more rigorous, and more equitable than what students experienced in the spring.”

Belmore said additional professional learning days will also give staff time to make sure students and families understand how to use the technology intended for virtual learning.

MMSD administrators announced their plans for an all-virtual start to the school year back in mid-July.

