MMSD extends mask mandate to May

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District is extending its mask mandate until the first week of May.

The district announced the move Friday evening. In a news release, the district said the decision “comes after a meeting between the district and its medical advisors, who provided perspectives on current COVID conditions and shared their recommendation that it was in the best interest of its students and staff to extend the requirement to wear masks indoors until May.”

The district cited a moderate increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Dane County as one factor in its decision. The latest data from Public Health Madison & Dane County shows the county’s average weekly case rate sits at 159.4 cases per 100,000 residents. Dane County’s mask mandate expired on March 1.

Last month, MMSD loosened some of its COVID-19 guidelines related to students cohorting indoors and during recess. The district also allowed field trips and large events like proms and graduations to resume on March 15.

An updated decision on masking will come by May 6, the district added.

