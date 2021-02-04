MMSD explains decision to close all buildings, cancel classes Thursday

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District is explaining its decision to cancel all classes, including virtual learning, ahead of Thursday’s winter storm.

In a statement from the district spokesperson, MMSD says the decision was “equity-based.”

“MMSD is working hard to strike a balance between ensuring continuity of learning for our students while making sure our student participants in MSCR Cares or in-person special education programming do not fall further behind via not being able to transition to virtual platforms on short notice,” the district said.

The district also says its decision not to cancel class last week during the last snow storm to move through the area on January 26th put MMSD “ahead” when it comes to snow days during the current school year, meaning they could cancel class this time around provided a balance for all students.

With dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills in the forecast for next week, the district says it is continuing to monitor conditions and will make decisions on those school days based on the information they have at the time.

MMSD says it will try to provide families as much notice as possible if they decide to cancel additional days due to weather.

