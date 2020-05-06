MMSD cancels in-person graduation, pairs with WISC-TV to air virtual ceremonies in primetime

MADISON, Wis. — WISC-TV is happy to announce a partnership with the Madison Metropolitan School District to give the class of 2020 a graduation to remember after the district canceled its in-person graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know the current pandemic has led to a difficult end to the 2020 school year for all students, but it’s especially tough for the Senior class,” News 3 Now News Director Sarah Gray said. “We’re excited to be able to celebrate their accomplishments in a truly special way and invite the entire community to join in on the celebration.”

On June 12 and 13, WISC TV will air four hour-long graduation ceremonies, one for each Madison high school, and another half hour special for Capital and Malcolm Shabazz high schools, during prime time. The ceremonies will also be aired on channel3000.com.

The ceremonies will feature photos of the graduating seniors and give the students and their families the chance to hear remarks from other students, principals and keynote speakers.

In addition to the ceremonies, Madison Magazine is creating a special edition of its magazine to honor the graduating classes with stories, photos and tributes.

Details about which school’s ceremony will air at what time will be shared a later date.

