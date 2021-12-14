MMSD board discusses possible changes to COVID-19 leave policy

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Members of Madison’s school board met Monday evening to discuss possible changes to the district’s COVID-19 leave policy after a board member succeeded in getting the item on the agenda.

While no decisions were made and no votes were cast, board members talked about multiple proposals to offer COVID-specific leave after the district stopped offering it earlier this year.

Board Clerk Nicki Vander Meulen previously said she tried to have the item addressed in October but it did not end up before the full board.

RELATED: MMSD board member calls for reinstatement of COVID-19 leave for staff members

In September, the Madison Metropolitan School District stopped offering COVID-specific leave, a year after a federal requirement ended, a district spokesperson said last week.

Board member Cris Carusi said the district needs to come up with a more “compassionate response” in order to remain competitive with other school districts and to avoid staff members leaving Madison.

Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins said he hopes there will be more detailed proposals to review next month.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.