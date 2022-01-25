MMSD asks parents, students to prepare for possible cold weather-related closures

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures expected to drop to dangerously cold levels in the coming days, the Madison Metropolitan School District said Monday it is closely monitoring whether to close schools on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In an email to parents Monday evening, the district said it is “monitoring weather conditions and consulting with meteorologists, City of Madison officials, local law enforcement, and transportation providers to help guide our decisions on whether to remain open or to close due to the predicted severe cold weather.”

In case schools do close, the district said parents should remind their kids to bring their Chromebooks home and go over how to dress safely during frigid weather.

