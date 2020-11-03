MMSD asking Madison voters to approve historic referendum

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison voters must decide if they will approve two requests from the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The requests are worth a combined $350 million and are broken into two parts: the operating referendum is $33 million, while the facilities referendum is $317 million.

The referendum question asking for $317 million would renovate the district’s four main high schools and add a new elementary school.

News 3 Now recently got a tour of Madison East High School to see what kind of shape its in. If question 1 passes, Madison East would be in line for a $70 million upgrade. The school was built nearly a century ago.

District leaders said they understand their request is a tough sell to taxpayers during a pandemic since school buildings are empty and students are learning from home. They said planning started before the pandemic and their polling shows the community still wants improvements now.

If the referendum passes, construction to renovate Madison’s four main high schools and add an elementary school would wrap up in 2024.

The capital referendum would cost the average property owner about $140 per year for the next 22 years.

There is no official opposition to the referendum, but Blacks for Political and Social Action in Dane County has some concerns about moving ahead with the referendum during a pandemic.

