MMSD asking for more parent, community volunteers for in-school roles

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District is calling for parents and community volunteers to help them fill a number of important positions in schools.

The district is looking for volunteers to help serve in a number of roles, from classroom support to clerical support and supervising students during arrival, dismissal, lunch and recess.

We need your help Madison! Immediate Volunteer Opportunities Available in MMSD:

If you (or someone you know) are interested in helping keep Madison schools open by volunteering, we encourage you to visit https://t.co/k0ZdplSDMY for more info.#MMSDCommunityStrong — Madison Schools (WI) (@MMSDschools) January 14, 2022

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said those volunteers are critical to helping to keep schools open for students amid the pandemic and also take extra responsibilities off teachers.

“We have been hovering at this threshold of critical staffing levels and so anything that we can do to free up some of our teaching staff is certainly going to help,” he said.

The district does not have a set number of volunteers it hopes to recruit with this latest push.

Volunteers will need to pass a background check.

For more information, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.