MMSD announces phased plan for return to in-person instruction for all grades

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District plans to allow all students back in classrooms to varying degrees by the end of April.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds made the announcement Thursday morning.

Students will still have the option to continue learning remotely. Families will be sent a survey on Monday to indicate their intentions on whether students plan to return to in-person learning or stick with remote learning.

The district’s re-opening schedule is as follows:

March 9th

Kindergarten (four full days of in-person instruction)

March 16th

Grades 1-2 (four full days of in-person instruction)

March 23rd

4K (two full days in-person, two full days virtual)

April 13th

Grades 3 (four full days of in-person instruction)

4K – 2 students who have switched their Returning Preference to in-person

April 20th

Grades 4-5 (four full days of in-person instruction)

Grade 6 (two full days in-person, two full days virtual)

Grade 9 (two days in-person, two full days virtual)

Grade 12 (two days in-person, two full days virtual)

April 27th

Grades 7-8 (two full days in-person, two full days virtual)

Grades 10-11 (two days in-person, two full days virtual)

The district also announced a phased restart of all high school athletics and c0-curricular activities.

More information about MMSD’s reopening plans is available online.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

