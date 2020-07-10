MMSD announces Dr. Carlton Jenkins as its next superintendent

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez, Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis.– The Madison Metropolitan School District has named Dr. Carlton Jenkins as its next superintendent. He will start Aug. 4.

Jenkins is a UW-Madison graduate and former MMSD employee. He has been serving as the superintendent of the Robbinsdale School District in New Hope, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis, for the last five years. Jenkins previously served as chief academic officer for the Atlanta Public School System, and superintendent of Saginaw Public Schools in Saginaw, Michigan. According to a press release, he has held leadership positions in Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan, including as an MMSD associate principal for Madison Memorial High School, and associate principal and principal with the Beloit Public School District in Beloit, Wisconsin.

District leaders had hired Dr. Matthew Gutierrez to serve as the district’s next superintendent. However, Gutierrez rescinded his offer in April saying he could not leave his current district “during this incredibly challenging time.”

Jenkins said, “I am honored and humbled to be selected as the new superintendent of the Madison Public School System, and I am excited to be returning home to Madison and the MMSD family. With this role comes a tremendous responsibility, and although there are challenges we face as a school district, through community engagement and support for schools and teachers, we will work hard to ensure that all of our students are at the center of everything we do, and that the district remains grounded in its strategic framework goals.”

Jenkins earned a Ph.D. in Philosophy and a Master of Science in Educational Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also has a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education from Mississippi Valley State University.

Board of Education President Gloria Reyes said,“I speak for everyone on the Board when I say that we are very excited to share this news with our community. We want to thank our community for their patience and grace throughout this process. Our choice of Dr. Jenkins is the result of a Leadership Profile built from the voices of our community serving as our guide, and we feel fortunate to find someone who represents that profile as well as Dr. Jenkins does. We are all excited for him to reunite with our MMSD family and community.”

