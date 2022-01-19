MMSD adds 817 COVID-19 cases in past week among students and staff

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Metropolitan School District identified 817 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff in the past week.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, nearly 1,200 students and over 300 staff members have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks.

MMSD’s cumulative case total is 3,001, meaning that over half of the district’s cases have come in the past two weeks.

In total, 1,520 students and staff members are isolating after a positive test, including 143 at Memorial High School and 130 at West High School.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.