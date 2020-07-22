MMoCA’s Rooftop Cinema series returning next month

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art will once again be screening independent films next month as part of its Rooftop Cinema series.

According to the news release, the program is returning for its 15th season and will take place every Friday in August at the Rooftop Sculpture Garden.

The following films will be screening:

Films will begin at sundown at around 8 p.m. MMoCA members and anyone who is 21 and younger can attend the screenings for free. For everyone else, each screening will cost $5.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time and will be available to order on the Rooftop Cinema webpage starting July 29. In the event of rain, screenings will be canceled.

Those who attend must wear masks, and the program will have a limited capacity in accordance with Dane County’s public health guidelines for outdoor gatherings. Seating will be in designated areas and chairs will not be provided, which is why organizers have asked attendees to bring their own blanket or camp chair.

Rooftop Cinema is part of MMoCA’s education department, with the program curated by James Kreul.

