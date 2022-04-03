MMoCA hosts reception for new Teen Forum exhibit

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison museum showed off its newest art display on Saturday.

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art had a reception for its Boxed In exhibit.

The exhibit was conceived by the museum’s Teen Forum, a group of 10 teenagers selected to learn about what it is like to work in a museum.

The exhibition will be in the Henry Street Gallery through July 17.

You can learn more about it on the museum’s website.

