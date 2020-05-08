MMoCA cancels this year’s Art Fair on the Square over coronavirus concerns

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art has canceled the 62nd annual Art Fair on the Square due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The event was originally scheduled for July 11 and 12.

Art Fair on the Square is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser. Past events have drawn nearly 200,000 visitors and 500 artists to the Capitol Square every summer.

“It is especially hard to deliver this news during such a difficult time,” said Annik Dupaty, MMoCA’s Director of Events & Volunteers. “Unfortunately, with the Dane County state of emergency declaration being in place until at least July 15, we determined that we cannot move forward. As much as we want to help artists, and to offer our city a celebration of the arts while raising funds for the museum, we want to do our part to encourage health and safety first.”

Event organizers said next year’s event has been scheduled for July 10 and 11, 2021.

