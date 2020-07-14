MMoCA announces new director set to take on role in late August

Photo by Lynn Lane

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Board of Trustees has announced its new Gabriele Haberland Director.

Christina Brungardt, the museum’s new director, will take over the position on Aug. 31. Brungardt most recently worked as Deputy Director of Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

“I am honored to be joining the museum, especially during a time when contemporary art is so critical. Art and artists have the power to change, transform, and move the world in a better direction,” Brungardt said. “I look forward to working with the board, staff, and Madison community to continue the extraordinary legacy of the organization.”

While working at CAMH, Brungardt helped highlight the work of emerging and well-established artists in the museum. She worked with her team to bring critically acclaimed exhibitions like “Garrett Bradley: American Rhapsody” and “Stonewall 50” to the museum.

Brungardt has also worked at art galleries in New York and Texas, worked as the Finance Manager of Neue Galerie New York Museum for German and Austrian Art, and taught art history at Bronx Community College, Hunter College, and the University of North Texas.

Brungardt’s appointment follows the retirement of MMoCA’s former director Stephen Fleischman. Fleischman served as the museum’s director for roughly 30 years. He retired May 1.

