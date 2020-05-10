MLS players have begun returning to training facilities for individual workouts

CNN by CNN

Several MLS teams and players returned to training fields this week as the league cleared the start of voluntary individual workouts. More teams are expected to join them in the coming days and weeks.

(CNN) — Major League Soccer is taking the next step in its return to action.

Several MLS teams and players returned to training fields this week as the league cleared the start of voluntary individual workouts. More teams are expected to join them in the coming days and weeks.

“Very happy,” Atlanta United FC midfielder Pity Martinez told reporters. “They took important measures at the club to take care of us and take care of the [team] personnel. As long as it’s done with caution, it’s perfect.”

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach added, “For the last two months we were able just to run outside and do some stuff in the garage. So after two months to be the first time on the field, it was great.”

The workouts are voluntary and must be conducted in compliance with health and safety protocols the league created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts.

Only essential staff will be allowed into training facilities, all equipment and spaces must be sanitized and disinfected between sessions, players must be screened and have temperature checks upon arrival, and only the outdoor fields at the training facilities can be used with a maximum of four players practicing by themselves.

“How well our players and staff execute this first phase we’re using as a league will be critical for us getting to stage two, small group training, then ultimately stage three, full team training,” Nashville GM Mike Jacobs said of the reopenings. “It’s really important to make sure our support staff is really buttoned up with protocols. I think we’re doing a good job of that.”

The league-wide moratorium on small group and full team training will remain in place through May 15.

Matches remain suspended until at least June 8.

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Comments

comments