MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878, as union balks

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWUAKEE, WI - OCTOBER 20: A general view of the exterior of Miller Park before Game 7 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, October, 20, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Six days after Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark negotiated to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16, widen use of the designated hitter to National League games and introduce an experiment to start extra innings with a runner on second base, the deal was rejected by players.

