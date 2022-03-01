MLB owners cancel Opening Day, first two series of season as lockout of players continues

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — For the second time in three years, Major League Baseball’s Opening Day will not happen as scheduled.

While the start of the 2020 season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 season will not start on time due to the league’s owners locking out the players in a labor dispute. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancellation of Opening Day Tuesday afternoon, after the league-imposed deadline to reach a deal passed without an agreement.

“I had hoped against hope that I would not have to have this particular press conference in which I am going to cancel some regular season games,” Manfred said Tuesday.

Manfred claimed the league calendar dictated that he had to cancel the first two series of the regular season in order to provide players enough time to prepare for the regular season. Players have said they would have been ready to play on Opening Day, even if the opening of Spring Training camps continued to be delayed.

Players will not be paid for the canceled games, Manfred confirmed.

The Major League Baseball Players Association rejected what the league called its “best offer” Tuesday, which offered few differences from the league’s previous offers and the players argue showed a lack of willingness to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement after the previous CBA expired in December.

Unlike the 1994-1995 work stoppage that led to large portions of two seasons — including the 1994 World Series — being canceled, this work stoppage was created by the owners, who were reluctant to meet the demands of players to share a larger portion of the league’s record revenues, fueled by bigger TV contracts and a proposed expansion of the playoffs.

The Milwaukee Brewers were scheduled to host the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 31 at American Family Field. That entire series is now canceled, as well as the team’s second scheduled series at home against the San Francisco Giants, and the fate of future games are now in doubt.

Owners have said they will not make up games they cancel, meaning the 2022 season will be shortened from its 162 originally-scheduled games.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.