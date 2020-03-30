Mitchell “Mitch” R. Olsen

Mitchell R Olsen “Mitch” age 69 passed away 3/29/20 at his home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was in the care of his loving family and Agrace Hospice .

He was born on 9/19/1950 in Eau Claire WI. The son of Robert and Phyllis (Person) Olsen.

He was united in Marriage to Catherine Fletty 1969. He worked at Uniroyal Goodrich in Eau Claire 1969-1992. Owner operator of Batter Up Recreation Center 1993-1996. After Graduation from Chippewa Valley Technical College with an Associate degree in Civil Engineering Structural May 1996 at the top of his class. He moved to Merrimac, WI. He worked at McFarlane Mfg. 1996-2001. Later Skyline Steel in Arlington, WI. 2001 until his retirement in 2017.

He served in the Army National Guard 1970-1976 264th Eng. Grp. HDQ. Eau Claire, WI.

Early in their 50 years of marriage Mitch enjoyed playing softball, hunting, camping and Musky fishing with the “Musky Masters” fishing club in Eau Clair, WI. And their families, of which he was a past president. As his children grew he coached his son in little league baseball team.

After retirement he enjoyed watching The Packers, Brewers, and the WI Badger basketball games. Whether it was taking his granddaughter fishing watching her catch her first fish or watching his grandson baseball games he did it with pure joy. He and his best friend and wife Cathy enjoyed spending summers at Aqualand Campground, Door County .

Mitch had a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ, he came to the Lord in 1993 which changed his life. Baptized in the Family of Christ in 1985.

He is survived by his wife Cathy, daughter Michelle (Charlie) Biegel Inver Grove Heights MN., son Keith Olsen Reedsburg WI., granddaughter Hailey Biegel St Paul, MN. , and grandson Brett Olsen Merrimac WI. Sisters Roxy (Dan) Shaw Altoona WI. Carleen (Dave) Walsh Eau Claire WI. Brother in laws, Sister in law, Nephews, nieces and many friends.

Those with him in heaven are his infant twin granddaughters Shyla and Lyndsey Olsen and infant grandson Ian Olsen. Grandparents, brothers in law and sisters in law.

Services held at a later date.