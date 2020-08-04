Missing Wisconsin Marine wanted to enlist at young age

Associated Press by Associated Press

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MILWAUKEE — The mother of a Wisconsin Marine missing after a training exercise off the Southern California coast says her son wanted to be a Marine when he was young and enlisted as soon as he could.

Pfc. Evan Bath, of Oak Creek, a 19-year-old rifleman, is among the eight troops missing and presumed dead after their landing craft sank last week. Bath joined the Marines in July 2019.

His mother, Aleta Bath of East Troy, tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel her only child decided at a young age that he wanted to join the Marines “and that was the only way.”

She attended his boot camp graduation in San Diego last year.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments