Missing toddler found safe in Dane County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

PERRY, Wis. — A 2-year-old child was found safe Friday afternoon after they went missing for more than an hour in Dane County.

Deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Perry Center Road in the town of Perry for a report of a missing toddler. A news release said the 2-year-old got separated from their siblings and could not be found after playing outside.

According to officials, the toddler was missing for over an hour in a wooded, rural area.

Dane County detectives, a Middleton police K-9 unit and other authorities responded. The searchers and K-9 team eventually found a set of small footprints that led to the missing toddler.

Officials said the child was cold but not hurt. The 2-year-old was reunited with their family after an evaluation from emergency medical services.

