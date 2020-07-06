Missing Polk Co. man found dead, officials say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

AMERY, Wis. — A missing Polk County man who went missing early in the morning of June 28 has been found dead, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network news release.

Andre David Lyons, 40, was last seen leaving a home near the Polk and St. Croix county line. He was seen traveling north on Highway 35 in Polk County.

Officials did not share more details about where Lyons was found.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments