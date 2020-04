Missing person alert canceled after Adams County teen found safe

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night a missing teen had been found safe.

According to an alert, Russell Hine, 17, was last seen in the 2900 block of County Highway G.

But officials said Hine was found safe by 9 p.m.



