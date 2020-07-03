Missing person alert issued for 74-year-old Marshfield woman

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 74-year-old woman who was last seen at Wells Nature View Assisted Living around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Karen S. Spindler left the facility on foot Friday afternoon. Officials are not sure which direction she was headed or if she had a destination in mind.

Spindler is described as a white woman with long grey hair. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve pink shirt, black pants and white shoes. She was wearing her grey hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about Spindler’s location is asked to contact Lt. Jason Punke with the Marshfield Police Department by calling 715-421-8701 or email at commcenter@co.wood.wi.us.

