Missing person alert issued for 59-year-old Necedah man

NECEDAH, Wis. — Officials are searching for a missing Necedah man who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Raymond F. Schultz, 59, left his residence on foot and was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Police said Schultz does not drive. He did not bring his cellphone or medications with him so he may be in need of medical attention.

Schultz is described as a white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 209 pounds.

Anyone with information about Schultz’s location is asked to call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649.