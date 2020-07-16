Missing Middleton woman found, police say; condition unknown

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A Middleton woman who went missing Wednesday afternoon has been located, according to a Facebook post from the Middleton Police Department.

Police did not share details on 71-year-old Sharon Wachholz’s condition. Police also did not say where they found Wachholz, but officers were canvassing the area near Common Ground on Thursday morning, according to an update to the Facebook post. Police said Wachholz enjoys walking the trails in the area.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed Thursday morning that the coroner had been called to the area, though they could not confirm what for.

Wachholz reportedly left her home on Cypress Trail at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to go shopping in Middleton and Madison. Her family said she has a medical condition and they were concerned for her safety.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.

