Missing Marshfield man found dead, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

ROME, Wis. — A missing Marshfield man was found dead Sunday morning, according to Rome police.

According to an incident report, Dale M. Larson, 65, went missing Friday, Aug. 28.

The report said an extensive multiple day search was conducted, but Larson had not been found.

Officials said Wings of Hope continued its search through the week and found Larson dead in a wooded area near the Wood County/Adams County line east of County Highway Z.

No further information is being released at this time.

