Missing Lincoln County man found safe, Silver Alert cancelled

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert

A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Lincoln County man was found Wednesday night.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Edgar L. Oestreich, 82, was last seen at 1802 Stout Road in Menomonie on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. He was found at around 6:30 p.m.

The alert said the man was at a floral shop and was looking for a Veterans Affairs clinic. The man’s family did not know any reason he would have to be away from Merrill.

Oestreich showed signs of declining mental facilities and dementia-like actions.

