Missing Juneau Co. man found dead in car submerged in river

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 21-year-old man who was last seen leaving a bar early Saturday morning has been found dead.

Garrett Georgeson is believed to have left Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston at about 2:42 a.m. Saturday, but hadn’t been seen since.

Authorities asked the community for help in finding him over the weekend.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office provided an update, saying Georgeson was found inside his car, which was submerged underwater in the Lemonweir River in Juneau County.

The sheriff’s office says the incident is still under investigation.

