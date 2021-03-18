Missing Rock County hiker’s dogs found dead, search for him now considered a recovery mission

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MILTON, Wis. — Officials with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office are calling their search for a hiker who went missing Wednesday morning a recovery mission.

Kevin Doyle, 66, was last seen leaving his home in Milton at 9:30 a.m. Officials said he was headed to Storrs Lake Park with his two yellow Labrador retrievers, Holly and Frank. Authorities said the two dogs were found dead in a lake at the park Thursday morning.

Rock County officials said they are no longer needing volunteers to help in the search and thanked those who assisted.

Doyle’s vehicle is still parked at Storrs Lake Park. Authorities said he was expected to come back at 10:30 a.m. but has not been seen since.

Search crews are about to head out to look for the hiker who went missing in Rock Co yesterday #News3Now pic.twitter.com/gsqsB596DW — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) March 18, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.