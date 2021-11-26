Missing Dane Co. cat reunited with family on West Coast for Thanksgiving

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Dane County Humane Society

MADISON, Wis. — Six months after disappearing at a southern Wisconsin campground, an 11-year-old cat named Berkeley has been reunited with his family on the West Coast just in time for Thanksgiving, the Dane County Humane Society said.

Berkeley snuck out of the O’Shea family’s RV at Lake Farm County Park in Madison on May 16. The family was in the process of moving from Madison to Washington state when Berkeley went missing.

Earlier this month, Berkeley was found inside a compartment of a different RV when it stopped at a truck stop in DeForest. That RV had also been at Lake Farm County Park, the humane society said.

Berkeley made his way to the humane society, where staff members tracked down his family in Washington thanks to his microchip.

The feline had lost half his weight over the six-month ordeal and needed time to recuperate before flying to his new home. After gaining a pound and being cleared to fly, on Wednesday, family friend Kirsten Johnson took Berkeley and boarded a flight to Seattle, the humane society said.

“We are so excited to have him home again,” Berkeley’s owner, Amy O’Shea, said in a news release. “We are so thankful for all the help from the community and Dane County Humane Society for caring for him until he was able to fly out to us in Washington.”

Watch below: Johnson explains Berkeley’s journey ahead of his flight to Washington (video aired November 6, 2021):

