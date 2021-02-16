Missing Caledonia woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A missing Caldonia woman was found safe in Rock County Tuesday morning after she was reported missing Monday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Evelyn Rewolinski early Tuesday morning. Rewolinski’s daughter said the woman was last seen at 6:25 p.m. Monday. She was reported missing an hour later.

Officials said Rewolinski had previously gotten lost while driving short routes in the past and had ended up in other cities.

Police did not share any other details on Rewolinski’s condition or where she was found.

