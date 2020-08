Missing 15-year-old girl found safe after more than 2 weeks

MADISON, Wis. — A 15-year-old girl was found safe after going missing for more than two weeks Sunday night.

Madison police said Sadie Schroeder was found Sunday night and is back with her family. Police believed the teen ran away on July 16, and said there was concern for her welfare.

