Miracle League of Dane County looking for new volunteers

MADISON, Wis. — The Miracle League of Dane County, a national organization that helps kids with disabilities get involved in baseball, is gearing up for a new season and looking for volunteers.

FROM MADISON MAGAZINE: Miracle League of Dane County brings an adaptive baseball field and programming to Cottage Grove

Bill Schultz, the founder and executive director of the group, joins Live at Four to talk about the upcoming season.

