Miracle League of Dane Co. raising money to add lighting to park

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — A baseball program for children with cognitive and physical disabilities is looking for money to help expand programming.

The Miracle League of Dane County provided playing opportunities for 96 kids last year in its inaugural season; now, they hope to increase that to 120 for the eight-week season this year. Eventually, they hope to provide opportunities for 200 children.

Currently, the program is limited because Bakken Park doesn’t have lights that would extend the time that kids could play. Updated lighting would cost $125,000; so far, the group has raised $100,000.

Founder and executive director Bill Schultz said the program is an important one for kids and their families.

“The kids that played experienced joy, a lot of fun, built their confidence, felt normal and felt accepted,” he said.”And it was an incredible blessing to the parents as well.”

