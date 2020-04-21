Minor taken to hospital following ATV crash, sheriff says

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

WILLOW SPRINGS, Wis. — A minor was taken to the hospital following an ATV crash in Lafayette County, according to a release by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were sent to County Road G in Willow Springs Township around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

A boy was traveling westbound on County Road G when his vehicle went off the road and flipped over an embankment into a fence, the release said.

The minor was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what injuries he suffered, the release said.

