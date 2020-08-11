Woman, child nearly hit by stolen SUV moments before head-on crash, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a mother and child were nearly hit by a stolen SUV moments before the vehicle was involved in a crash.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Glenway Street around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. This is on the city’s near west side.

The mother and 5-year-old were in a crosswalk when the stolen SUV swerved to miss them. The vehicle ended up striking another SUV head-on.

At least two people were inside the stolen SUV, police said. A 13-year-old passenger collapsed on the front lawn of a nearby home and was taken to the hospital. Police said he struck his head during he crash and was in and out of consciousness.

Officers and K9 team search the Westmoreland Neighborhood for those inside the stolen SUV.

Police found a number of garage door openers, car keys, ID cards and cell phones inside the stolen SUV, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Madison’s Burglary Crime Unit is involved in the investigation and will work with neighboring law enforcement agencies to connect the suspects to other recent break-ins and thefts.