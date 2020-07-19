Minnesota woman struck, killed by train in Wisconsin

Associated Press by Associated Press

elvis santana/freeimages.com

ALMA, Wis — A Minnesota woman walking to the Mississippi River to fish was struck and killed by a train in western Wisconsin.

Buffalo County sheriff’s authorities say 70-year-old Linda Sanden of Albert Lea was walking with fishing gear and accompanied by a family member when an eastbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train struck her early Saturday afternoon in Alma.

The Star Tribune reports the sheriff’s office said the train crew used its warning devices to get Sanden’s attention and tried to stop but was unable to avoid hitting her.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments