Minnesota man knocks person unconscious on State Street, steals Uber Eats delivery car, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 38-year-old man was arrested in downtown Madison on Tuesday night after a substantial battery and theft of a delivery car, according to police.

According to an incident report, Maurice L. Green, who was identified via a Minnesota driver’s license, was accused of knocking a man unconscious following a dispute outside a bar in the 300 block of State Street.

Police said the victim, who is a 36-year-old Madison man, told police Green had tried to steal his electric scooter, which was parked outside the tavern, shortly after 9 p.m.

The victim said he chased after Green and was punched, falling to the roadway. He was taken to a hospital with a chipper tooth and a broken clavicle, according to police.

Authorities said a 58-year-old Madison woman who drives for Uber Eats said Green stole her 2016 Honda CRV shortly after.

She told police she had stopped near Gilman Street and State Street and had gone into a restaurant to pick up a delivery. She said she saw Green getting into her SUV and taking off.

Others in the area saw the crime and yelled at him to stop, officials said.

According to the report, Green drove a short distance, did a U-turn, and left the CRV.

Officials later found Green using downtown surveillance cameras.

He was arrested on suspicion of substantial battery, disorderly conduct and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

