Minnesota governor says destruction is no longer about George Floyd and he’ll mobilize full National Guard

In this May 29, 2020, photo, a check-cashing business burns during protests in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: AP

(CNN) — Minnesota’s governor said Saturday he will move to “fully mobilize the National Guard” after destructive Minneapolis-area protests that he says are “no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd.”

“Last night (was) a mockery of pretending this about George Floyd’s death or inequities,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a news conference, adding, “It was about attacking civil society (and) instilling fear.”

Walz’s comments came the day after a breathtaking night of protests, fires and riots in cities across the country, sparked in part by Monday’s death of Floyd, an unarmed and handcuffed 46-year-old black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

Walz and the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul said vandals are largely nonresidents of the cities with no interest in Floyd’s death.

Walz said the state’s “communities of color … were out fighting hand in hand” to try to save businesses, some that took generations to build, that were under attack.

“Nothing we do to provide justice” for Floyd “matter(s) to any of these people who are out here firing upon the National Guard, burning” businesses and “disrupting civil life,” Walz said.

“Will not accept George Floyd’s death. We will not accept the destruction of our communities, either,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said.

Anger boiled over Friday in more than 30 cities, with some protesters smashing windows, setting vehicles ablaze, blocking traffic on highways and clashing with police.

In Minneapolis, where an officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck was arrested Friday, some protesters knelt under a bridge and prayed. Others tossed rocks at officers who fired rubber bullets in return. At a protest in Detroit, one person was shot dead. And in Springfield, Massachusetts, hundreds gathered peacefully.

“If you can tell me something better for me to do — if you can tell me a way that we could change the world without trying to make noise like that, then I’ll get out of the streets,” Max Bailey, 22, said at the protests in Denver.

A nation cooped up for weeks over coronavirus restrictions and suffering from resulting job losses now sees throngs of people demonstrating in streets, unloading a powder keg of emotion in part over Floyd’s death.

In Oakland, California, one Federal Protective Service officer was killed and other injured Friday in a shooting at the downtown federal building during protests in the city, police said. Details about what led to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

• Teen shot: Detroit police could not confirm whether the 19-year-old killed was part of the protests, but they said the shooting happened downtown where the rallies were taking place. A police captain was struck with a rock during the protests.

• More soldiers: The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul will have over 1,700 National Guard soldiers this weekend, officials said.

• Clashes and arrests: In New York, 12 people were arrested as protesters and police clashed outside the Barclays Center. Protesters threw water bottles at police officers.

• Pleas for peace: In Dallas, Mayor Eric Johnson implored people destroying property to stop. “I understand the outrage, and I feel this pain deeply,” Johnson said. “What happened in Minneapolis is unacceptable. But please, remain peaceful.”

• Officers injured: Two police officers were injured during protests in Los Angeles. The LAPD declared downtown protests an unlawful assembly and said anyone who disobeys the order will be arrested.

• Hundreds of arrests: In Houston, nearly 200 people were arrested and most will be charged with obstructing a roadway, according to the Police Department. It also said four of its officers suffered minor injuries.

• Mayor speaks: Portland police dispersed protesters with tear gas, saying there was property damage, looting and arson to buildings and vehicles. “Enough,” Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted.

Protests across the nation

Though protesters called out similar chants for justice, the demonstrations played out differently in each city.

The epicenter of the demonstrations was Minneapolis, where officers stood on top of a precinct armed with nonlethal deterrents as a man in the crowd of protesters tried to climb the gate. When fires moved from the precinct to dumpsters and residential streets, more than 350 troops were deployed to control the groups.

Minneapolis and St. Paul were under a curfew after looting and arson broke out during days of protests. But hundreds took to the streets as police fired tear gas and protesters hid behind cars.

The Twin Cities will have over 1,700 National Guard soldiers this weekend, officials said.

“It’s about time this police brutality has to stop. I don’t agree with breaking into all of the businesses, but I can understand the outrage after REPEATED incidents,” Mackenzie Slagle said of protests in Oakland. “Because I’m a white woman, and I needed to show up for all my brothers and sisters.”

In Atlanta, a day of protests began peacefully but turned when a crowd set fire to a police car and smashed the windows of a defaced CNN Center. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he’ll activate National Guard troops “to protect people and property in Atlanta.

“What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr. This is chaos,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said.

“Killer” was scrawled across a beaten police car in Los Angeles where protesters lined up along a freeway to block traffic. At least two officers were injured over the course of the night, said the LAPD.

In Washington, the White House was briefly locked down Friday as protesters moved toward it. For hours overnight, protesters confronted officers, including those from the Secret Service, throwing bottles at them, removing metal barriers and pushing against officers’ riot shields. Officers responded at least once by spraying pepper spray.

In San Jose, California, protesters blocked a highway and smashed windows of at least one stopped vehicle, video from CNN affiliate KGO shows. Demonstrators also stopped traffic on an Interstate 43 ramp in Milwaukee, CNN affiliate WISN reported.

Protesters in Boston chanted, “Who do you protect? Who do you serve?” Friday outside a police precinct building.

Bail is set for the officer arrested

The bail for Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, was set at $500,000.

Chauvin, who is white, and three other officers detained Floyd, who was black, in handcuffs Monday after he allegedly used a counterfeit bill at a convenience store. Outrage grew after a video surfaced showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck. Floyd, 46, was unarmed and cried out that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for a total of 8 minutes, 46 seconds, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday. Charges against the other three officers are likely, authorities said.

All four officers were fired this week, after Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s family is upset that Chauvin wasn’t charged with a more serious offense, their attorney Benjamin Crump said.

“We expected a first-degree murder charge. We want a first-degree murder charge. And we want to see the other officers arrested,” the family said in a statement.

If convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Chauvin faces 25 years in prison on the first charge and up to 10 years on the second.

Chauvin’s wife has filed for divorce, according to a statement on her behalf by a Minneapolis law firm.

Video shows 3 officers kneeling on George Floyd

New video posted on social media, meanwhile, appears to show three Minneapolis police officers — not just Chauvin — kneeling on George Floyd during his arrest. CNN has not been able to locate the person who shot the footage.

The new video shows the other side of the Minneapolis police vehicle — the side opposite shown in initially shared images.

“I can’t breathe, man,” Floyd can be heard saying in the new video. “Please, let me stand. Please, man.”

Minneapolis police had said Floyd “physically resisted” the officers. Surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant does not appear to support the claim that he resisted arrest during the initial encounter. However, there are several minutes when Floyd’s and the officers’ interactions cannot be seen from that camera’s vantage point.

The new video showing three officers apparently kneeling on Floyd seems to have been taken some time after the restaurant surveillance video.

Autopsy lists several factors

A preliminary autopsy said the combined effects of Floyd being restrained, potential intoxicants in his system and underlying health issues, including heart disease, contributed to his death.

It said there was no physical findings to support strangulation as the cause of death.

Read the criminal complaint

The absence of physical evidence doesn’t necessarily mean Floyd didn’t die from asphyxiation, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta cautioned.

Gupta also said an officer should have started CPR after one of them told the others he couldn’t find a pulse.

CNN has reached out to the former officer’s attorney and the Minneapolis police union for comment.

