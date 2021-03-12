Minneapolis to pay $27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

Jerry Holt Cortez Rice, left, of Minneapolis, sits with others in the middle of Hennepin Avenue on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn., to mourn the death of George Floyd a day before jury selection is set to begin in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in Floyd's death.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family over the Black man’s death in police custody.

The settlement was announced Friday as jury selection continued in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a white former officer charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Floyd family attorney Ben Crump planned a lawsuit later in the day.

Floyd was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes.

Floyd’s family filed the federal civil rights lawsuit in July against the city, Chauvin and three other fired officers charged in his death.

