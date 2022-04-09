Mingos ready for league play to begin

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison might have a couple of matches under its belt, but the real season begins this weekend when the Mingos kick off USL League One play at home.

It’s also the league debut for head coach Matt Glaeser. This season, his squad has a ton of talent and a deep bench, and the Mingos want nothing more than to start off his campaign with a win over Omaha.

“I feel like we have a lot of depth and a lot of guys that can push each other for jobs,” Glaeser said. “It’s making my life tricky, it’s making my life fun, but I think we have a really competitive team so we are really excited to get going.”

Forward Madison hosts Union Omaha Saturday at 7 p.m.

