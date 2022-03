Mineral Point tops Westfield, heads back to the D4 State Finals

by Zach Hanley

Division 4 State Semifinal:

#1 Mineral Point 55, #3 Westfield 45

📍Resch Center Division 4 state girls basketball semifinal: #1 Mineral Point Vs. #4 Westfield. Highlights tonight on @WISCTV_News3/@fox47madison pic.twitter.com/9m16lZqIGj — Jordyn Reed (@JordynReedTV) March 11, 2022

