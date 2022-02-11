Mineral Point takes down Cuba City for first place in the SWAL

by Zach Hanley

High School Boys Basketball:

#5 Mineral Point 75, #3 Cuba City 62

🚨FIRST PLACE IN THE SWAL 🚨@Joahfilardo dropped 31 and #5 Mineral Point erased a 14-point 2nd half deficit to beat #3 Cuba City for the second time this season. #wisbb@Rockshot_Joelle @mpbluecrew @ADPointerNation pic.twitter.com/mOScaqZ9bP — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 11, 2022

