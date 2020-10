Prep Mania – Week 6

#2 Mineral Point 28, #9 River Valley 19

Rust after 2 weeks off?

Maybe.

But the scoreboard didn't show it. @liam_stumpf10 and Mineral Point stay perfect thanks to a big second half. #wisfb #PointerNation @Rockshot_Joelle pic.twitter.com/YFrE53OIRW

— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) October 31, 2020