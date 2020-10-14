Mineral Point schools to resume fall sports following suspension

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Mineral Point School District will once again allow the fall sports season to continue after a vote from the school board Wednesday night.

A post from the district’s Facebook page said boys soccer, cross country and volleyball will be able to resume immediately, while football will return Oct. 26.

The district said all fall student-athletes must quarantine for 14 days after their last competition of the season and will learn virtually during that period.

All other students will continue to have remote instruction, as the district shifted to virtual learning following a school board meeting Monday.

Student-athletes from the district gathered Tuesday to share their frustration over the decision.

