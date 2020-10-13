Mineral Point schools moving to all-virtual learning

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy of Mineral Point School District

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Mineral Point Unified School District announced it will shift to virtual learning beginning Wednesday.

The school board voted Monday night to follow the Iowa County Health Department’s recommendation.

A post from the district’s Facebook page said students will not have class Tuesday, as it will be used as a preparation day to pivot to fully remote learning Wednesday. The district said all-virtual learning will be in effect until at least Oct. 27.

Regular season volleyball, cross country and boys soccer have also been suspended, but the district will still allow postseason play. Football has also been suspended for two weeks.

Pointer families and staff should be receiving a communication from the district regarding a shift to all virtual… Posted by Mineral Point School District on Monday, October 12, 2020

