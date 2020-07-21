Mineral Point School District starting school year with hybrid learning model

Brandon Arbuckle

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Mineral Point School District has announced plans to start the 2020-21 school year with a mix of in-person and online learning.

A post from the school district’s Facebook page said board members voted 5-2 Monday night in favor of the hybrid model.

“As always, this is a fluid situation and the learning model could change at anytime, based on current COVID-19 activity,” the post said.

Parents who would prefer choosing an all-virtual option for their children are able to do so.

